A train track has collapsed in Mexico City. Video / BNO News

A rail overpass has collapsed in Mexico's capital, sending several train carriages crashing onto the street below. Multiple people are reportedly trapped in the wreckage.

Social media footage posted this afternoon (NZT) shows crowds of people at the scene of the accident in Mexico City.

Video 2 de la caida del @MetroCDMX en la estación Los Olivos de la Linea 12. @Claudiashein @GobCDMX pic.twitter.com/aBznbCSHWr — Erick (@ncorona24) May 4, 2021

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was heading to Metro Line 12, the scene of the incident.

More to come