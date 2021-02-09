Multiple people injured in shooting at clinic in Buffalo

Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a family health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.
Local media also report that a bomb went off in the clinic shortly after the shooting.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning local time at the Allina Clinic in the city about 65km northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told the Associated Press.
She said there were multiple victims but that she didn't have any further information, including about who fired the shots.
Local media report that five people were injured and a man has been taken into custody.
Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting was inside the Crossroads Campus Drive clinic. He said the situation was contained as of 11.42am local time and there was no further threat to the public's safety.
The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.
- AP