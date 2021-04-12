'Multiple gunshot victims' at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

"Multiple gunshot victims" have been reported at a US high school, according to local police.
The incident at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee was reported by Knoxville Police Department, who said that "multiple agencies" were responding.
Police said one of their own is among those shot.
Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field.
A source speaking to Knox News said that the situation was no longer "active" and said one person had been detained.
Bob Thomas, Superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted that the school buildings were now secure.
"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," he wrote.
"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has said he is monitoring the situation closely and asked for prayers.
Just days ago, Lee signed a bill which allows most adults in the state to carry a handgun without a permit.
The law, which is due to take effect on July 1, was backed by America's National Rifle Association.
MORE TO COME