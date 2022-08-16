Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus. Photo / AP

Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus. Photo / AP

Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the U.S. But it gained new attention after a report from France, published last week in the medical journal Lancet, about an Italian greyhound that caught the virus.

The dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners and wound up with lesions and other symptoms. The greyhound later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.

Monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, which can spread the virus to humans. But the authors called it the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.

Pets that come in close contact with a symptomatic person should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact, the CDC advises.

Meanwhile, British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country "shows signs of slowing" but that it's still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained.

In a statement on Monday, the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June. In July, officials estimated the outbreak was doubling in size about every two weeks. To date, the UK has recorded more than 3000 cases of monkeypox, with more than 70 per cent of cases in London.

The agency also said more than 27,000 people were immunised with a vaccine designed against smallpox, a related disease.

"These thousands of vaccines, administered by the [National Health Service] to those at highest risk of exposure, should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus," the agency said.

It said the vast majority of cases were in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men and that vaccines were being prioritised for them and for their closest contacts and health workers.