Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New US assessment finds underground site at the focus of US strikes in Iran badly damaged

By Julian E. Barnes, David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A satellite photo in June by Maxar Technologies, shows craters and ash on the ridge at the Fordow underground complex in Iran after US strikes. Photo / Maxar Technologies

A satellite photo in June by Maxar Technologies, shows craters and ash on the ridge at the Fordow underground complex in Iran after US strikes. Photo / Maxar Technologies

Iran’s deeply buried nuclear enrichment plant at Fordow was badly damaged, and potentially destroyed, by the 12 massive bombs that United States Air Force B-2 bombers dropped on it last month, according to a new American intelligence assessment.

Two other nuclear sites targeted in the US attacks were not as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save