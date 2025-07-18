Advertisement
Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor who worked on the Epstein case, told colleagues not to give into fear

By William K. Rashbaum, Jonah E. Bromwich and Benjamin Weiser
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Maurene Comey, centre, daughter of former FBI director James Comey, and an assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York, at a news conference about the unsealing of sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein, in New York, on July 8, 2019. Comey, who was abruptly fired by the Trump Administration yesterday, warned her colleagues about the chilling effect such firings could have on their work. Photo / Jefferson Siegel, the New York Times

Maurene Comey, a career federal prosecutor who worked on the Jeffrey Epstein case and was abruptly fired by the Trump Administration this week, implored her colleagues today not to give into fear, calling it “the tool of a tyrant”.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear

