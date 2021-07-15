Mission Impossible-style heist: Bunnings bandit rappels down garden hose

Aussie burglar's Mission Impossible Bunning's heist. Video / Western Australia Police

An Aussie burglar rappelled down a garden hose to steal power tools from a Bunnings in Perth in a Mission-Impossible-style heist and remains on the loose, prompting police to circulate a video of the daring raid in a bid to nab the culprit.

The Western Australia Police Force posted the video of the crime on its Facebook page on Thursday under the heading "Parkour!"

They say the Tom Cruise wannabe entered the hardware store on Ranford Rd in Forrestdale about 4am on July 5, rappelling down from the roof using the hose to clamber onto shelving below

He then sorted through and selected items before descending into the main store area.

The video then shows him dashing down the aisles, seeming to know his way around the sprawling store.

The man was then disturbed by the store's staff, climbing back up to the top of some shelves to avoid them, and then exiting through an emergency exit – taking with him around AU$200 worth of power tools.

Aussies were variously impressed and amused by the man's antics, with some online labelling him an "Australian Ninja Warrior" after the popular reality television series.

Others praised his "audacity" and "ingenuity".

"That's a lot of effort to get a sausage," said another.

"Tom Cruise has nothing on this bloke," one man joked.

"This what happens when ya missus cracks down and says no more tools. Adapt and overcome," another wisecracked.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald