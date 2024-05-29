Police investigating the disappearance of Samantha Murphy will use mobile phone tower data to identify the movements of people in the area at the time she vanished.

A new search for the body of missing mother Samantha Murphy is being conducted in a secret location.

Detectives from the Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad and a range of specialist police resources are involved in Wednesday’s search.

“Police are undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Murphy,” a spokeswoman said.

“We are not in a position to supply further specific details of today’s operational activity at this time.”

It is understood police have deployed an excavator as part of their search efforts.

According to Daily Mail Australia, police are searching near Buninyong, the location where Murphy’s cell phone was last detected by mobile phone towers at 5pm on February 4, the evening she vanished.

Patrick Orren Stephenson has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy.

The 51-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Eureka St to go for a run in Canadian State Forest on the morning of February 4.

Police in March charged 22-year-old tradesman Patrick Orren Stephenson with the murder of Murphy at Mount Clear on the day she went missing.

He will return to court in August.

Stephenson is the son of Orren Stephenson, who played 15 AFL games for Geelong and Richmond between 2012 and 2014.

Since February, police have launched multiple searches searches in bushland as part of the investigation.

Murphy’s family has been advised of the search.

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene.

Stephenson is understood to have remained silent about Murphy’s whereabouts. It is not known if he has since revealed details of where Murphy’s body could be.

What we know about Patrick Stephenson

Stephenson is the only son of former AFL star Orren Stephenson, who made his debut in 2012 for Richmond before joining Geelong in 2013.

According to the Age, he would often bring his son Patrick to games and hang out at teams’ clubrooms where he would mix with the players.

His son followed in his footsteps and was regarded as a strong AFL player in his own right at a local level.

The alleged killer was reportedly living between his own home and his parent’s house when he was arrested.

Neighbours were left stunned, with some telling the Age the murder suspect lived a happy childhood and loved being around the AFL scene.

Patrick Orren Stephenson 22, has been charged with the murder of missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy. The 51-year-old mother of three disappeared on February 4 after going for a run in the Canadian State Forest in Victoria. Photo / Supplied

“I was totally amazed, I didn’t expect it at all, didn’t know what was going on, particularly when I got home [to the street] full of cars,” a neighbour said.

He was described as coming from a great family.

“They were wonderful, absolutely wonderful neighbours,” said one.

“I didn’t really know [the man], I only really know the girls.”

In April, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said Patrick Stephenson had not disclosed the location of Murphy’s body.

“The investigation is far from over. We’re doing everything we can to find her body.

“For the family, it’s absolutely vital, and it’s something we’ll be focusing on.”

In April, Police said they don’t believe Stephenson knew Murphy or her family.

Stephenson, a tradesman, did not suffer from any drug problems or mental health conditions, his lawyer David Tamanika said at the time.

Stephenson will remain in custody until his next court appearance in August.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald











