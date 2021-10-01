'Missing' drunk man accidentally joins his own search party

The man got lost in the forest in Bursa's Inegol area, in Turkey. Photo / Getty Images

An inebriated Turkish man "found himself" after he was reported missing and accidentally joined the search party out looking for him.

Beyhan Mutlu had been reported missing on Tuesday after he failed to return home following a drinking session with friends.

He didn't return phone calls from family members who then alerted authorities to his disappearance.

Mutlu, 50, wandered into a forest, according to Turkish media outlet Daily Sabah.

A search party was sent to the area and the man ended up finding the search party in the woods. He reportedly joined the search party, not knowing it was him they were looking for, and helped them search for several hours before "finding himself".

According to local reports, Mutlu only realised it was him he was looking for when members of the search party starting shouting his name.

Upon realising they already had the man they were looking for, authorities took him home to his family.