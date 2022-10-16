Theo Hayez disappeared in May 2019.

A former homicide detective believes the 2019 disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez in Byron Bay should be treated as “suspicious,” in lieu of the latest evidence.

Using GPS data from the 18-year-old’s phone, Gary Jubelin revealed there was a critical seven minutes in which Hayez appeared to have stopped at the local cricket nets.

Jubelin claimed the evidence was “suggestive of the fact that he was in company with someone”.

“I keep coming back to the reasons why he might spend seven minutes here,” he told 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

“And I can’t for the life of me think other than he’s speaking to someone.”

Despite this, while Jubelin said he “would be treating it (Theo’s disappearance) as suspicious circumstances,” he also wasn’t able to “discount” other theories, including misadventure.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Theo Hayez. Photo / Instagram

Theo’s mum’s tears after heartbreaking admission

Theo’s grieving mother, Vinciane, broke down in tears as she made a heartbreaking admission about her missing son.

‘I think that we will never know (what happened to Theo) but I hope our situation, our story, is helpful to others,’ she told 60 Minutes.

‘If you want to go on living, there is a time when you need to stop. There will always be sadness until the very end of our life but it is healthy to stop searching.

‘Theo is unhappy when I’m feeling sad. I also feel Theo is giving me strength.’

Cops were baffled three years on

Jubelin’s words come as State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan is set to deliver her findings at the coronial inquest of Hayez’s disappearance.

In May 2019, the Belgian national seemingly disappeared after he was kicked out of the Cheeky Monkeys – a popular Byron Bay bar and nightclub – for appearing intoxicated. Location data showed him walking in the opposite direction of his accommodation at the Wake Up! hostel, with him stopping at a cricket ground and fire trail before he entered the bushland near Tallow Beach and the Byron Bay Lighthouse.

According to his phone data, Hayez’s last reported location was near the Tallow Beach Cosy Corner near the Cape Byron cliffs.

Despite an extensive search that garnered national attention, his body was never found.

During the inquest in 2021, it was reported there were no signs of pre-existing concerns that the teenager was at risk of death by suicide, and had “no known troubles legally, personally and financially”. He was also not believed to be a “reckless or aggressive or a heavy drinker” and regularly stayed in contact with his family.

Authorities have also said the investigation found no evidence to suggest foul play or homicide was involved in his disappearance.

Speaking at the inquest, Detective Senior Constable Philip Parker said he believes the backpacker is deceased, and that authorities “haven’t found any information” to suggest he had been abducted, the ABC reports.

Family back theory Theo was with someone

Hayez’s family have also disputed claims he attempted to navigate Byron Bay’s bushland and cliff face alone.

In May 2022, the 18-year-old’s family said they continued to grieve his absence and believe he would not have entered the Byron bushland alone.

“A key question we are seeking to address is whether he was with someone on the night of May 31, 2019 – which we strongly believe to be the case considering the circumstances,” his family said in a statement.

“Walking into the bushland and climbing up the grassy side of the Cape Byron cliff alone at night is something we believe Theo would never have done unless he was with someone at the time.”

In February, the NSW government announced a $500,000 reward for significant information regarding the backpacker’s disappearance.

According to Private investigator Ken Gamble, the initiative brought forward several new leads, which authorities are investigating.