A Chinese student who within 24 hours bashed two sex workers in their homes and left them for dead may be free from prison in seven years.
Xiaozheng Lin, 24, was sentenced to at least nine years behind bars after admitting two charges of manslaughter in July.
He was due to face a murder trial over the deaths of Yuqi Luo, 31, and Hyun Sook Jeon, 51, but prosecutors accepted his plea to the downgraded charges.
The women were both sex workers who operated their businesses out of their apartments.
On Boxing Day 2022, Lin visited a brothel in Melbourne’s Oakleigh South, before a friend drove him to Luo’s La Trobe St apartment.