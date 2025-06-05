TikTok trend

The song, which includes the lyrics “drop it down, drop it down down low”, was the focus of a TikTok trend where pregnant women showcased their dance moves at 39 weeks (nine months).

It is not confirmed that dance moves such as twerking induce labour, but some induction tips will include being as mobile as possible.

On NHS Lothian’s website advising women what they can do while having an induction, it states: “Walking, dancing, swaying, squatting and using a birth ball all help to keep you mobile and active, which can help your labour to establish.”

While the Duchess did not make clear her reason for sharing the video, it marked the third post she made on Instagram in celebration of Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

The other posts included new family photos of her daughter, who has rarely been pictured facing the camera in recent years.

The posts included a black and white picture of herself holding her daughter on what appears to be a boat, as well as shots of the Duke walking hand-in-hand with his daughter.

Meghan wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

In the picture, Princess Lilibet’s eyes and the top half of her face can be seen, in a departure from the Duchess’s usual rule of only showing the children from the back in order to preserve their privacy.

Her decision to share a personal glimpse of the Princess’s birth in the dancing video, however, might be thought to be in part an attempt by the Duchess to silence false online conspiracy theories that her children were born by a surrogate.

Elsewhere, the Duke can be seen cradling a newborn Lilibet in 2021.

Since moving to the US in 2020, the Duke and Duchess have guarded their children’s privacy, but the Duchess has increasingly posted photographs of them on her Instagram feed.

Last month, she shared previously unseen images of the children in a post to mark the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

In April, the Duke and Duchess called for stronger protections for children online after unveiling a memorial in New York City to young people who lost their lives because of the harmful effects of social media.

The couple joined a vigil and met families who believe social media played a part in the deaths of their children.

The Duke told BBC Breakfast that “life is better off social media” and said “enough is not being done”.

He added that he was “grateful” Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were still too young to be online.