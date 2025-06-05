Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Meghan twerks while pregnant in video celebrating Princess Lilibet’s birthday

By India McTaggart
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Meghan used the dance to help induce labour, which was a week late. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan used the dance to help induce labour, which was a week late. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has released a video of herself twerking while pregnant with Princess Lilibet to celebrate her daughter’s fourth birthday.

The Duchess, 43, can be seen performing the dance move, which involves hip-thrusting while in a squat position, with her husband in hospital while waiting to give birth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World