Employee Matthew Webb was on a shift in Brooklyn, US, when he was confronted by a mother and her son and subsequently shot. Video / CBS New York

A worker at a McDonald's in Brooklyn, US, was shot and critically wounded after a fight with a customer over cold french fries.

Employee Matthew Webb was on shift when he was confronted by 40-year-old female customer who was there with her 20-year-old son on Monday night.

Things escalated when "the mum complained that her fries were cold".

The 40-year-old woman's son then intervened, arguing with Webb before they took the argument outside.

During the fight, the 20-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot Webb in the neck.

He was rushed to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the worker was unable to speak and was shaking and breathing heavily when he was placed on the ambulance stretcher.

One witness said the incident was "really disturbing for me".

Investigators found a bullet at the scene that matched the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

The 20-year-old, named Michael Morgan, was arrested.

According to police Morgan has 13 prior arrests including for assault and theft.

Co-workers of Webb described him as a "really nice guy".