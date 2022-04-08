The shopper leaned in, holding up his right arm to the scanner. The system then responded that his rewards card had been 'successfully added'. Photo / TikTok, ralphrivera247

A shopper in Australia has gone viral after he tested out his barcode tattoo – and it worked.

The man clearly went above and beyond to make sure he never forgot his supermarket rewards card and while some have simply downloaded the Woolworths app to their phones, this customer went one step further by having his card's barcode inked on his right arm.

In a video shared to TikTok he can be seen at a checkout buying a $1.95 bottle of Sprite.

However, it's what happened next that's left TikTok quite stunned.

After he scanned the drink, he leaned over and placed his left arm over the sensor.

"Ah see," he could be heard saying after the system identified his barcode tattoo.

"Your Everyday Rewards card has been added," it said.

"See it worked," he told his friend while pointing at the screen.

His "tattoo hack" has attracted plenty of attention, with many describing it as the "ultimate time saver".

"I'm getting one," one person joked.

"This is iconic," said another, while a third asked: "How dedicated to Woolworths are you?"

A supermarket employee who claimed to have previously served the man said he told colleagues about it but "no one believed him".

"OMG I REMEMBER YOU!! YOU CAME THROUGH MY REGISTER LIKE THE FIRST WEEK YOU HAD THIS!" he wrote.

"I told my manager about it and no one believed me. You gotta come in again and show us."

Others joked it inspired them to get their Flybuys and barcodes of other various cards tattooed on their arms.

"Brb getting my staff card tattooed," one person wrote.

"me putting the mymaccas loyalty card on my wrist," another said.

Even Nando's Australia chimed in, saying: "We need this with our PERi-Perks barcode."

Some had concerns it wouldn't work, with one person writing: "Imagine getting the tattoo and it didn't work."

"Yo bad if they stop everyday rewards," another added.

The clip has amassed half a million views in just 24 hours, with some demanding a close-up video of the tattoo after questioning if it's real.

However, it's not the first time someone has tried something like this.

Last year, Emilia Lau, a film producer from Brisbane, posted a video of herself testing a fake inking on her wrist featuring the words "Made in Australia".

She tried several self-serve checkouts at her local Woolies store in Kelvin Grove, Brisbane before one finally worked.

Last year, another shopper tried her temporary tattoo barcode at a self-service checkout. While it scanned - it said 'Invalid. Staff assistance'. Photo / TikTok, asiandancepartywithem

However, while it scanned, Emilia told TikTokkers the system said: "Invalid. Staff assistance."

"I knew a guy who got a Spam barcode tattooed on him and it worked," one person wrote.

"You should get your Everyday Rewards card tattooed," another person suggested, not realising it has been done with great success.