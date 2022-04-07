Supermarket worker’s TikTok video about why he loves his job has seriously backfired, after his employer took offence and decided to let him go. Video / OllieTutt

Supermarket worker’s TikTok video about why he loves his job has seriously backfired, after his employer took offence and decided to let him go. Video / OllieTutt

A 19-year-old supermarket worker's TikTok video about why he loves his job has seriously backfired, after his employer took offence and decided to let him go.

British teen Ollie Tut was employed by supermarket chain Sainsbury's as a delivery driver – a role he says was the best he'd ever had.

But one aspect of the viral video caught his employers' attention – and ended in his sacking.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 3.8 million times, Mr Tutt describes the best aspects of the role.

But unfortunately for the teen, the clip also included a fair bit of colourful language.

"If you want an easy job, just go and work at Tesco, Sainsbury and do this delivering s**t," he said in the video.

"It is possibly the easiest job I've ever had, the best paying job I've ever had and I get looked after.

"I don't do much, I just sit on the side of the road waiting to do these drops.

"All the customers are f***ing lovely and haven't had an occasion where they have been an a******e.

"Don't work in the store though, that's s**t and boring.

"Seriously if you wanna do an easy job just do this."

The clip was viewed millions of times. Photo / olliedtutt/Tiktok

The video was uploaded in late March, and attracted hundreds of thousands of likes, with many fellow TikTok users warning him that the clip might land him in hot water with the boss.

A few days later, he shared a new video, confirming his manager had not been impressed.

"That video got a lot more attention than I thought it would and caused a bit of a problem," he revealed.

"My manager told me that the store manager didn't really mind but because I swore in that video it's kind of bad for the company.

"Which kind of is obvious because it doesn't look really good on them."

He then shared another update, confirming the clip had cost him his job.

"Yep I got sacked and now I am worried about how I am going to pay my rent in a week," he said.

"It's not a big deal, like they are a multi-billion pound company and they care about a single video."