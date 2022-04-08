The shocking moment has been viewed millions of times. Photo / TikTok/itsscharonnotsharon

The shocking moment has been viewed millions of times. Photo / TikTok/itsscharonnotsharon

A woman was shocked to discover she was pregnant for a second time, despite having an IUD.

After previously falling pregnant with her IUD in place, US ultrasound technician Scharon decided to perform a routine monthly check on herself to make sure the contraception device was still in place.

But, sharing a TikTok of her performing the ultrasound on herself, she was shocked to find it had happened "again".

The video has amassed 8.3 million views.

She decided to do the routine scan after having fallen pregnant previously with an IUD. Photo / TikTok/itsscharonnotsharon

"When I'm doing my monthly IUD location check-up at work because I've been pregnant with one before … and I see a pregnancy sac next to my IUD," she captioned the video.

Baffled by what she had just discovered, she could be seen leaning in forward to get a closer look, before pulling her mask down and mouthing the words, "What the f**k?"

"Not again," she captioned the now-viral clip, alongside hashtags including #IUDPregnancy, #IUDBaby, and #Birthcontrolproblems.

She was shocked to discover the IUD failed - and she was pregnant again. Photo / TikTok/itsscharonnotsharon

Her clip has attracted more than 6500 comments, with many sharing their experiences of how they too fell pregnant despite having the contraceptive device in place.

"I've always gotten pregnant on birth control and no one really believes it," one woman wrote.

"Currently 26 weeks with my Copper IUD fail," another woman said, adding a laughing emoji.

A third wrote: "I got pregnant on the Mirena! It was an ectopic and literally traumatising. I do not trust birth control anymore."

Another woman said just found she is pregnant "and I have an IUD in too".

Others who also use device were left terrified, joking about they "do not claim this energy". wrote one person.

"Mine's been working hard – don't put that energy on me," one woman claimed, while another said it was her "biggest fear".