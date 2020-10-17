Man's 'passive aggressive' note on a Bondi car sparks divide

A man's parking note on a Bondi car sparked a huge divide online. Photo / Facebook

There is nothing more frustrating than a car taking up two parking spots, particularly in busy areas such as Sydney's popular suburb of Bondi — but could there be a valid reason?

One man became so annoyed by a fellow motorist's "selfish" act, he left a note on the windshield of their car.

But it has since backfired, with social media users labelling it as "passive aggressive".

"Free parking lesson. Call 1800 Car Lesson," the handwritten note read.

The frustrated driver shared a snap of his note to the Facebook group, Bondi Local Loop, which has more than 104,700 members.

It also featured the sarcastic hashtag "learn how to drive like a champ" along with "get some much-needed skills" and "this is a really, really bad attempt".

The man's post included a photo of the vehicle in question, together with an image showing two cars parked in the spot.

"If your embarrassed about your lack of driving skills don't hide in shame call me and I can give you all the verbal motivation you need," the caption read.

"Don't park like this pelican did and take up two spots for one car."

However, while many were supportive, others criticised the man's note, saying there could have been several reasons at play.

"I think in most cases you'll find they initially parked in front of 1 or 2 motorcycle/scooters who have since left … you gotta chill," one person wrote.

"Maybe when that car arrived they had to perform a very difficult parallel park in between two groups of motorcycles," another added.

"Council should be providing more parking not its citizens fighting over premium parking spots. That's the biggest problem in Bondi," a third person pointed out, while a fourth said,

"Passive aggressive much."

"This annoys me too but leaving a long passive aggressive note (attempting to be witty) and then boasting about it online isn't anything to be proud of."

Despite his post being met with backlash, others came to his defence, branding his note as a "great idea".

"I love this note great idea to our lovely neighbours teach them to park with duty of care!" one person wrote.

"OMG I feel this on a spiritual level," said another.

"It's one of the funniest things I've seen in a long time. Definitely witty and is very likely to have the desired result," a third person wrote.