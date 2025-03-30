Tea shop owner Win Lwin picked his way through the remains of a collapsed restaurant on a main road in his neighbourhood early on Sunday, tossing bricks aside one by one.
“About seven people died here” when the quake struck, he told AFP.
“I’m looking for more bodies but I know there cannot be any survivors.”
A small aftershock struck in the morning, sending people scurrying out of a hotel for safety, following a similar tremor felt late Saturday evening.
And around 2pm (8.30pm yesterday, NZ time), another aftershock – of 5.1-magnitude according to the US Geological Survey – sent people into the streets in alarm once again, temporarily halting rescue work.
Reports have emerged of sporadic violence even after the quake, with one rebel group telling AFP on Sunday that seven of its fighters were killed in an aerial attack soon after the tremors hit.
Anti-junta fighters in the country have declared a two-week partial ceasefire in quake-affected regions starting on Sunday, the shadow “National Unity Government” said in a statement.
Aid appeals
The UN said overnight that a severe lack of medical equipment is hindering Myanmar’s response to the quake, while aid agencies have warned that the country is unprepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Sunday launched an emergency appeal for more than $100 million to help victims.
Some 3.5 million people were displaced by the raging civil war, many at risk of hunger, even before the quake struck.
Rescue teams and aid have been arriving from donor countries around the world, with Thailand on Sunday dispatching 55 military personnel and six rescue dogs, along with equipment including cranes and diggers.