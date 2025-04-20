Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Man stabbed to death on Melbourne’s Chapel St on Easter Sunday morning

By Georgie Kibel
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald
  • Father-of-six Ruka Carlson, 30, died after a stabbing on Chapel St in Prahran.
  • Police believe up to six people were involved in the altercation, which may not be random.
  • Detectives are seeking public assistance, including dashcam footage, as no arrests have been made.

Father-of-six Ruka Carlson has been identified as the victim of a brutal Easter Sunday stabbing in Melbourne.

Carlson, 30, died about 1.30am following a brawl that broke out on Chapel St in inner-city Prahran.

Paramedics rushed the heavily-tattooed Mickleham man to hospital but he died from his injuries.

It is believed a fight broke out between six men at the party spot.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carlson shared six children with his fiancee, the Herald Sun reported.

Tributes have flowed across social media for the father.

The man stabbed to death in a fatal brawl on Chapel Street on Easter Sunday has been identified as Ruka Carlson. Photo / Supplied
The man stabbed to death in a fatal brawl on Chapel Street on Easter Sunday has been identified as Ruka Carlson. Photo / Supplied
Carlson died in hospital after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Chapel St early on Easter Sunday. Photo / Supplied
Carlson died in hospital after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Chapel St early on Easter Sunday. Photo / Supplied

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved, dying from his injuries.

Detective Acting Inspector Chris Ellway said the victim was known to police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ll be exploring any links to groups or affiliations ... I don’t think it’s a random attack,” he said.

Police believe up to six people were involved in the short altercation which began on Chapel St and led to the man’s death.

Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed during an altercation on Chapel St on Sunday, April 20 about 1.30am. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan
Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed during an altercation on Chapel St on Sunday, April 20 about 1.30am. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan

“A bottle was used as part of the assault, but whether that was what inflicted any of the injuries or not, we don’t know,” Acting Inspector Ellway said.

“We’re very early in our investigation. We are seeking public assistance from witnesses or anyone present around that time of 1.30am.

“There was a lot of vehicle traffic as well, so any dashcam footage.”

No arrests have been made.

Chapel St was closed between High St and Greville St as homicide detectives remain on the scene to investigate.

A major police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in the Chapel St nightclub district. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan
A major police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in the Chapel St nightclub district. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan

Homicide detectives could be seen working outside of infamous Melbourne nightclub Love Machine, where two people were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 2019.

Police confirmed that the incident did not begin inside the nightclub.

Forensic officers also inspected a white Mitsubishi parked off Little Chapel St and a Mercedes was towed away for further analysis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World