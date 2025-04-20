Carlson shared six children with his fiancee, the Herald Sun reported.

Tributes have flowed across social media for the father.

The man stabbed to death in a fatal brawl on Chapel Street on Easter Sunday has been identified as Ruka Carlson. Photo / Supplied

Carlson died in hospital after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Chapel St early on Easter Sunday. Photo / Supplied

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved, dying from his injuries.

Detective Acting Inspector Chris Ellway said the victim was known to police.

“We’ll be exploring any links to groups or affiliations ... I don’t think it’s a random attack,” he said.

Police believe up to six people were involved in the short altercation which began on Chapel St and led to the man’s death.

Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed during an altercation on Chapel St on Sunday, April 20 about 1.30am. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan

“A bottle was used as part of the assault, but whether that was what inflicted any of the injuries or not, we don’t know,” Acting Inspector Ellway said.

“We’re very early in our investigation. We are seeking public assistance from witnesses or anyone present around that time of 1.30am.

“There was a lot of vehicle traffic as well, so any dashcam footage.”

No arrests have been made.

Chapel St was closed between High St and Greville St as homicide detectives remain on the scene to investigate.

A major police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in the Chapel St nightclub district. Photo / NewsWire / Valeriu Campan

Homicide detectives could be seen working outside of infamous Melbourne nightclub Love Machine, where two people were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 2019.

Police confirmed that the incident did not begin inside the nightclub.

Forensic officers also inspected a white Mitsubishi parked off Little Chapel St and a Mercedes was towed away for further analysis.