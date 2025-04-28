A man in his 20s returned to Mt Fuji to find his phone four days after being rescued, according to reports. Then he had to be helped again. Photo / 123RF

A man in his 20s was airlifted from Japan’s Mt Fuji – then rescued again from its steep slopes just days later because he returned to find his phone, according to media reports.

Police told AFP the Chinese university student, who lives in Japan, was found Saturday by another off-season hiker on a trail more than 3000 metres above sea level.

“He was suspected of having altitude sickness and was taken to hospital,” a police spokesman in Shizuoka region said on Monday.

Later, officers discovered that the man was the same one who had been rescued on Mt Fuji four days previously, private broadcaster TBS and other media outlets reported.

Police could not immediately confirm the reports, which said the man – having been rescued by helicopter on Tuesday – returned on Friday to retrieve his mobile phone, which he forgot to bring with him during the first rescue.