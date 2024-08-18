A man was hospitalised after being slapped by a whale's tail off the Gold Coast. Photo / 123rf

A fisherman’s “extremely rare” encounter with a whale knocked him unconscious after he was slapped in the face by the mammal’s tail.

Emergency services were called after reports of the man in his 30s being injured shortly before 9am local time on Sunday about 1km out from the Tweed Heads bar.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior paramedic Scott Brown said the fisherman’s experience was “extremely rare”.

“You have a little bit of disbelief that it’s happened at first,” Brown said.

“Just two guys having a morning fish and all of a sudden a whale’s tail appeared, striking one in the head.