An Australian eastern brown snake being defensive. Photo / Ken Griffiths

A father has tragically died from a suspected venomous snakebite at a private property in Queensland.

The man, aged in his 60s, was reportedly bitten on his hand at Lockyer Valley, about 50km from Brisbane before 10am on Saturday.

The father-of-two died before paramedics arrived.

The snake species is yet to be confirmed following a toxicology report, but is believed to be an eastern brown.

The man’s neighbour Michelle Vedredi, told the Courier Mail she received multiple calls and messages from family and friends following the tragedy.

“They were asking if I was okay because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars,” said Ms Vedredi.

“Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there.”

Vedredi said the man had previously owned pythons and was familiar with handling snakes.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers contractor Heather McMurray said snake season in Queensland is at it’s peak – starting in October until April.

“The heat and the humidity is certainly bringing (the snakes) out – the pythons are loving the humidity and the brown snakes are loving the hot, dry days,” she said.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and are not treating the death as suspicious.