A man risked his life to help rescue a 74-year-old woman whose car was swept into floodwaters. Photo / Victoria Police

A man risked his life to help rescue a 74-year-old woman whose car was swept into floodwaters. Photo / Victoria Police

A man has been praised for saving a woman trapped in floodwaters as support arrives for communities impacted by the flood emergency, with more homes inundated.

A man just reacted as he risked his life by jumping into floodwaters to rescue a stranded 74-year-old woman in central Victoria as the state’s flood emergency intensifies.

More than two dozen rescues have been carried out in a 24-hour period, with thousands of people under evacuation orders and two major flood warnings issued.

Mitchell Smith spotted the woman in Bendigo Creek at Elmore and swam out to help after her car was swept off a road and washed about 100 metres downstream in raging waters on Monday night.

“I sort of just reacted ... and jumped into the water and made my way to her,” Smith said.

He secured the Eaglehawk woman to a tree with a strap and the pair waited for about an hour before emergency crews in a boat arrived.

“She was saying her arms were starting to lose strength and she was becoming weak,” he said.

“I had to get something to hold her there otherwise if we both were in the water, I knew that I was going to struggle to save myself and her.”

Despite his efforts and praise from police for risking his life, Smith insists he’s not a hero.

“I was pretty comfortable with my swimming abilities and I was hoping if it was my grandma in the car I hope someone would do the same thing.”

The hero walked away from the ordeal a bit battered and bruised from getting swept through floodwaters but is doing OK.

More than 1200 people have required assistance from Vicses since thunderstorms brought record rain to large parts of Victoria from Sunday. Photo / Facebook, Victoria Ses

Major flood warnings are current for the Campaspe and Goulburn rivers, with residents still in Seymour and Rochester told to shelter in the highest location possible because it is too late to leave.

The flood at Seymour peaked late on Monday at 6.8m with early estimates of about 10 homes flooded, and about six in Yea.

An evacuation order for Yea has been downgraded but flood waters remain and it is not safe to return.

Government assistance grants have been activated and are accessible from local relief centres.

Premier Jacinta Allan visited the town of Goornong on Tuesday after flood waters receded.

“It’s a tough recovery,” she said.

“There are people who have lost their homes, there are people who have lost assets around the property.”

The government will ask for financial assistance from the Commonwealth after Queensland received $20 million for storm and cyclone recovery.

“Victorians can absolutely expect that we will push the federal government for a fair share of funding for affected communities,” Allan said.

More than a dozen flood warnings have been issued across the state and the inundation has made most beaches in Port Philip Bay unsuitable for swimming.

A sense of relief has spread across the community of Rochester as flood peaks are expected to be lower, with fewer homes expected to be inundated.

The town is still recovering from devastating October 2022 floods that impacted about 1000 homes.

The SES has received almost 1700 calls for help since Sunday, with more than 800 related to flooding and 400 for fallen trees.

More than 26 flood rescues were performed in the 24 hours to 7am on Tuesday, with authorities warning motorists to never attempt to drive through flood waters.

Regional V/Line train services on the Seymour and Bendigo routes face major disruptions and cancellations.

The emergency is expected to shift towards Murchison and Shepparton on Wednesday before heading to Echuca.

Victoria SES spokesman Jamie Devenish warned people to be aware of the dangers of “blue sky flooding” as waters continue rising despite fine conditions.

“It might look like a really nice day but that water’s got to go somewhere now and it will push down the catchments,” he said.



