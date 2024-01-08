Flash floods hit central Victoria due to heavy rains, hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate. Video / 10 News First

Hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate their homes on Monday after flooding inundated parts of Victoria, as wild weather continues to batter Australia’s southeast.

The order was issued for badly hit areas in the small towns of Seymour and Yea about 110km north of Melbourne. Authorities told residents and tourists to leave immediately as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

Flood and thunderstorm warnings were in place throughout Victoria, with the deluge filling streets with water. Authorities rescued 38 people from flooding and almost 1000 calls were made for help, Victoria State Emergency Service said.

Rainfall in the northeast of Victoria was expected to reach more than 200mm. Authorities warned flooding above the floor level of a single-storey house was likely, and access to key roads would be difficult.

The area is popular with holidaymakers.

“If you live in a flood-prone area, please make the necessary plans. Especially people living in caravan parks and camping along creeks and other waterways,” Victoria emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent said. “Falling tree branches and flash floods are the highest risk. Please don’t drive through floodwaters.”

There have also been reports of contamination in the local water supply system in southeast Victoria. Authorities warn drinking unboiled tap water could lead to stomach problems.

Melbourne has been spared the worst of the weather, but has received a lot of rainfall.

The states of South Australia and New South Wales are also bracing for storms as the country’s populous east coast continues to be hit by bad weather.















