Man dies after horror shark attack at Tuncurry Beach, NSW

A man has died after he was mauled by a shark on the NSW mid north coast.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by the shark while surfing just after 11am Tuesday at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster.
He was in a critical condition after being treated at the scene for an injury to his upper right thigh, police said in a statement.
NSW Ambulance tweeted the man was unable to be saved.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene, the man could not be resuscitated," it wrote.
A rescue chopper and several emergency crews were sent to the scene.
Paramedics and officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District performed CPR but he died at the scene.
Read More
- Shark expert's warning to Kiwis after great white fatality, sightings in Bowentown - NZ Herald
- Department of Conservation investigating grisly remains of great white shark in Tauranga - NZ H...
- Shark expert's warning to Kiwis after great white fatality, sightings in Bowentown - NZ Herald
- Shark expert's safety warning after fisherman captures great white breaching water - NZ Herald
Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach are now closed.
Police will work with the Department of Primary Industries to identify the species responsible.
Tuncurry Beach is no stranger to visits from big sharks. In 2019, drone footage captured a great white shark swimming near the shallows where children were playing.