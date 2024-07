A man and a toddler died in Australia after a pram fell on train tracks in Sydney. Photo / Michael Craig

A man and a toddler died in Australia after a pram fell on train tracks in Sydney. Photo / Michael Craig

A man and child are dead after a pram carrying two children rolled onto train tracks in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to Carlton railway station at 12.25pm on Sunday following reports the pram had rolled from the platform.

A 2-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man died at the scene.

A second 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were not injured.