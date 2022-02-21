John Yalu, 36, was charged with murder following the suspicious death of an Innisfail man. Photo / news.com.au

The identity of a man charged with murder after allegedly amputating another man's leg with a circular saw in an "arrangement" has been confirmed.

John Yalu, 36, appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday after police discovered the grisly scene in a Far North Queensland park at the weekend.

Yalu, from Innisfail, will return to court on June 6.

Police allege there was an "arrangement" between Yalu and the other man, 66, for the amputation of the leg.

It is alleged the pair drove to Fitzgerald Park at 3.48am on Saturday (AEST) and the older man's leg was allegedly sawn off below the knee.

The scene where the body of the 66-year-old man was discovered in Innisfail. Photo / news.com.au

He later died at the scene.

Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters on Sunday that police would allege both men were known to each other, but the nature of their relationship was still under investigation.

"During my 34 years as a police officer, I've never experienced a situation as we are presented with here," Inspector Hunter said.