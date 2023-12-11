Damage to the car was clearly visible at the scene of the tragedy. Photo / 7 News

A 66-year-old man has been charged over the Daylesford Hotel beer garden crash that killed five people in Victoria.

The diabetic man charged over the deaths of five people after a car rammed into a pub beer garden is accused of failing to treat his low glucose levels despite eight alerts from his diabetes monitoring app.

William Swale, 66, appeared in Melbournes Magistrate Court on Monday charged with five counts of culpable driving causing death, two counts of negligently causing serious injury and seven counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

The Mount Macedon man appeared in court via video link from a police station.

Pratibha Sharma, 44, her daughter Anvi, 9, and partner Jatin Kumar, 30, and their friend Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his son Vihaan, 11, all died after a BMW ploughed through the beer garden on November 5.

Emergency services were called to reports an SUV mounted the kerb and hit several patrons on the front lawn area of the pub on Vincent St just after 6pm.

Mr Bhatia’s wife, a 36-year-old woman, and his other son, aged six, were injured and taken to hospital, and have since been released.

A 43-year-old Kyneton woman, a 38-year-old Cockatoo man and an 11-month-old baby boy were taken to hospital and have been discharged.



