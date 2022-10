Man caught on camera roof-jumping in inner-city Melbourne

The incident took place near the intersection of King St and Flinders Lane. Photo / 3AW

A man has been filmed jumping between two high-rise buildings in Melbourne’s CBD.

The video was filmed on the corner of King St and Flinders Lane and catches the man standing on the ledge of one building surrounded by a group of young men watching on.

He takes the leap from one building to the other, soaring over the busy city streets below, likely packed with pedestrians going about their day.

Incredibly, the man makes the jump – narrowly avoiding falling multiple storeys to the street below.

The man narrowly made the jump. Picture: 3AW

NCA NewsWire has contacted Victoria Police for comment.