Man arrested for stuffing razor blades into consumers' pizza dough

A man has been arrested after he allegedly put razor blades into fresh pizza dough that was then sold to customers.

A customer in Maine, US, found razor blades in Portland Pie brand pizza dough purchased on October 5, authorities said.

The customer reportedly purchased pizza dough then later found a number of razor blades inside the product.

The grocery store launched their own investigation and reviewed store security surveillance footage which led them to Nicholas R Mitchell whom they allegedly caught tampering with the packaging of several Portland Pizza Pie Doughs.

"Nicholas Mitchell is a former associate of 'It'll be Pizza company' who manufactures product for Portland Pie," said the Saco Police Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Hannaford has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores," said spokesperson Ericka Dodge.

While on the run, police released a description of Mitchell as well as a description of his car in an appeal to track him down.

Within two hours, he was arrested about 80km away, according to police.

"This evening the Dover, NH, Police Department located Nicholas Mitchell and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant for his arrest in the Hannaford's Portland Pie pizza dough razor blade case," the Saco Police Department announced in a statement.

It is unclear what Mitchell's motivations were in this case, or if he was targeting anybody specifically.

According to Hannaford, customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese sold in the deli at any Hannaford store between August 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, should not consume the products and may return it to the store for a full refund.

"Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department," read the statement from Hannaford.

"After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely."

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.