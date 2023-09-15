Keanu Labatte is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her university dorm room. Photo / AP

Keanu Labatte is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her university dorm room. Photo / AP

A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped.

Keanu Labatte was arrested on Sunday at St Catherine University, an all-female school in St Paul. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, one of domestic assault by strangulation and one of threats of violence.

The office of the public defender representing Labatte declined to comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week, Labatte arrived on campus last Thursday to visit his girlfriend of two months. She is not named in the complaint.

After finding texts, pictures and social media content that infuriated him, Labatte grabbed her phone and kept it away from her for days, according to the complaint. She was strangled, threatened with a knife, forced to lie in a bathtub while Labatte covered her face with a washcloth and poured water on her, and sexually assaulted in her dorm room from Thursday to Saturday, it adds.

On Sunday morning, she convinced him to let her leave to get food from the cafeteria. That’s when she went to the university’s security office and told them she was being abused. They notified police, and police noted black, blue and red marks on her neck, the complaint says.

Police found Labatte in the dorm room, the complaint says, and arrested him on probable cause of domestic assault and sexual assault.

Labatte is still in custody.