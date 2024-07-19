“As the Cyber Security Coordinator has said, there is no information to suggest this is a cyber security incident and they are continuing to engage across key stakeholders.”

The spokesperson said the National Emergency Mechanism group would soon meet and be co-chaired by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Crowd-sourced website Downdetector has listed Telstra, Microsoft, Google, NBN, Foxtel, National Australia Bank, ABC, ANZ, and Bendigo Bank as suffering outages.

However, the global software glitch is understood to also be behind the issue that is causing problems for Qantas, Virgin Australia, police and the federal and NSW governments.

The flight screens at Sydney Airport and other airports across the country have gone blank with passengers being warned of delays.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said the company was aware of a “large-scale IT outage impacting multiple airlines and other businesses which is having an impact on our operations”.

“We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” they said.

Reports were emerging of the outage spreading globally with companies around the world reporting issues with their services.

In Australia, many media organisations are being affected by the outage.

“The ABC is experiencing a major network outage, along with several other media outlets,” it said in a news story on its website.

Nine said dozens of editors and reporters’ laptops crashed shortly before 4pm (6pm NZ time).

In Melbourne, Nine News was forced to improvise the start of its 4pm bulletin amid problems with its prepared news packages.

Sky News had similar problems with its services reduced at one stage because of the outage.

Even footy fans were being hit with AFL club Essendon warning fans to bring physical tickets so they could get into Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Australian National Relay Service confirmed it was working to restore services.

It said it was able to make emergency triple-zero calls.

“We understand the global Microsoft outage, which is affecting many government and business services, is the cause of the National Relay Service outage,” a spokesman said.

We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

The NSW government said a Microsoft outage was affecting a range of services.

“Departments are activating business continuity plans to ensure ongoing service,” a spokesman said.

The NSW Police systems have also gone down.

A NSW Police spokesperson urged the public to only contact triple-zero in an emergency.

Victoria Police said some internal application systems had been affected by the national outage but it was not impacting its ability to dispatch or respond to incidents.

Microsoft reported problems with its services, saying some users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services

“We’re investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services,” the message posted on the social media platform X said on Friday.

Qantas, Coles, Woolworths, CBA, ANZ, Westpac and NAB have been contacted for comment.