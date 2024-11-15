Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea

Fall out expected over fiery first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill and Prime Minister hopes to meet with leaders at APEC summit. Video / NZ Herald

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Papua New Guinea today, the United States Geological Survey said, striking off the country’s eastern coast.

The USGS said the quake was 51km deep and located 123.2km from the closest town of Kokopo.

The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre said it was assessing for damage.

A hotel receptionist in Kokopo, Vernon Gash, told AFP the earthquake was “a bit intense” and lasted under a minute.

“We are used to it, it happens all the time,” he said, adding there was no damage to the hotel.