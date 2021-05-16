Madeleine McCann 'killed in Portugal and not moved to Germany', police say

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Trailer. Video / Netflix

German authorities have said they firmly believe Madeleine McCann was killed in Portugal and not taken to another country.

Investigations into prime suspect Christian Brueckner have ruled out the possibility he moved the British toddler to his native Germany following her disappearance from Praia da Luz in 2007.

Germany prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said last week police had been given "dramatic" new evidence strengthening the case against paedophile Brueckner.

Now he's revealed more about their findings.

When asked where he believed Madeleine was killed, he told the Mirror Online: "In Portugal. I am optimistic we will solve this case."

Wolters has previously said "concrete evidence" will prove Brueckner murdered Maddie, but has always refused to give any details.

Last year, police dug up an allotment in Hanover, Germany, where Brueckner used to stay.

Police were looking for any material or hard drives that could link him to the case.

Now he has ruled out the 44-year-old paedophile taking Maddie out of Portugal.

"Since Christian B did not have the allotment at the time of Maddie's disappearance, he could not have buried a body there."

A police dog and its handler at a property in Hanover, Germany, used by prime suspect Christian Brueckner. Photo / AP

Last week, Wolters said they were hopeful of charging Brueckner by the end of the year as their evidence strengthens.

"We have gathered new evidence that adds further to the case we are building against our main suspect," German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said of the breakthrough.

"I'm afraid I cannot tell you what it is but it strengthens our work," he told The Sun.

"We are still building the case and at some time in the future, we shall share the details with the suspect and his lawyer — but now is not the time.

Germany police believe Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine McCann in Portugal and didn't take her back to his native Germany.

"I cannot disclose the type of evidence we have been given. It is not forensic, I can tell you that, but it is new circumstantial evidence which all adds to the working theory that he is the man responsible."

German authorities have said they have "concrete evidence" Brueckner murdered Maddie.

"I am optimistic that we will solve this case."

And he added: "We have found no evidence that suggests he is not guilty of this crime and we have found a lot of evidence that suggests he is guilty but I am forbidden to go into these details."

Brueckner lived on and off in Portugal for 22 years but managed to fly under the radar of police despite having previous child sex offences.

He was twice extradited from Portugal for sexual crimes against children, once in 1999 and again in 2017.

Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fulscher insists he has nothing to do with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.