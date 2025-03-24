A source close to the case in Germany told the newspaper: “Normally a move like his bid for an early release would be laughed out of court.

Christian Brueckner, 48, is suspected of killing 3-year-old Madeleine McCann while she holidayed with her family in the Portuguese resort of Praia de Luz in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

“But everyone is very nervous after what happened with his rape trial last year. The court was surprisingly favourable to him.

“Brueckner’s lawyers know they need to go for this now, in case an appeal against his acquittal is allowed.

“That will create a new arrest warrant and he’ll be stuck behind bars.

“Madeleine prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on – but they are nervous.

“As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again.

“We’ve seen it time and time again over the years with other offences – and even his own lawyers have said it. He cannot be released.

“That would mean disaster for the McCann case and parents Gerry and Kate.

“That is why prosecutors are making their preparations.

“Charging over Madeleine would be the only ace left up their sleeve for keeping Christian B behind bars. Let’s hope they don’t need it.”

German prosecutors confirmed to the Sun a hearing on Brueckner was pending but declined to comment further.

His sentence for the 2005 rape is due to run out in September.

A court is considering the appeal against his acquittal in last year’s trial but if his bid for early release is successful he could be free before a decision is made.

The Penal Enforcement Chamber in Germany will rule on the early release application, which will be heard in private.

Any appeal on that decision would be transferred to the court in Celle, Germany.

Madeleine’s disappearance when her parents Kate and Gerry dined at a nearby tapas bar prompted an international manhunt and unprecedented global media attention that made it one of the most notorious missing-person cases ever.

Brueckner was made the prime suspect in her disappearance in June 2020.

German prosecutors claim to have physical evidence that Madeleine is dead but lack forensic evidence.

Brueckner’s associate, a petty crook known as Helge B, claims he all but confessed to the killing while they were at a festival in Spain in 2008, and told him: “She didn’t scream.”

Detectives in Germany claim they have additional witnesses but have so far not disclosed who they are or what they know.

Brueckner denies any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.