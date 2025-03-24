German prosecutors are reportedly seeking to charge the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.
German prosecutors are reportedly seeking to charge the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case before he is released early from jail for raping a pensioner at the resort where the little girl disappeared.
Christian Brueckner, 48, is suspected of killing the 3-year-old while she holidayed with her family in the Portuguese resort of Praia de Luz in 2007.
He is seeking early release from a seven-year jail term for raping a 72-year-old woman at the same resort in 2005, according to Britain’s Sun newspaper.
In October, a German court cleared Brueckner of unrelated rape and sex abuse offences in Portugal between 2000 and 2017, but he could still face a retrial if an appeal is successful.
Any appeal on that decision would be transferred to the court in Celle, Germany.
Madeleine’s disappearance when her parents Kate and Gerry dined at a nearby tapas bar prompted an international manhunt and unprecedented global media attention that made it one of the most notorious missing-person cases ever.
Brueckner was made the prime suspect in her disappearance in June 2020.
German prosecutors claim to have physical evidence that Madeleine is dead but lack forensic evidence.
Brueckner’s associate, a petty crook known as Helge B, claims he all but confessed to the killing while they were at a festival in Spain in 2008, and told him: “She didn’t scream.”
Detectives in Germany claim they have additional witnesses but have so far not disclosed who they are or what they know.