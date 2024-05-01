Metropolitan Police provide a statement on the Hainault stabbings, confirming a 14-year-old boy has died in the attack.

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack in northeast London.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, is in custody after the teenager was killed on his way to school on Tuesday morning.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national, of Newham, east London, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the Hainault sword attack

Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured.

He has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Monzo is alleged to have carried out a 22-minute attack with a samurai sword that began just before 7am.

The attacker had rammed a van into a house before he attacked victims on streets in Hainault.

Daniel, 14, was named on Wednesday as the pupil of Bancroft’s School killed in the attack.

Simon Marshall, the headmaster at the £25,000-a-year school, spoke of the “profound shock and sorrow” felt by pupils and teachers after they learnt of the “heartbreaking news” of his death.

The school’s flag was flying at half-mast on Wednesday as pupils and parents brought bouquets of flowers to lay at its front gates.

Marshall said the boy, who joined Bancroft’s at the age of 7, had demonstrated “commendable dedication to his academic pursuits” and had become a “core member of our community”.

He said his death “will have a lasting impact on us,” and added: “Losing such a young pupil is something we will always struggle to come to terms with.”



