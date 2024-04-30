Metropolitan Police provide a statement on the Hainault stabbings, confirming a 13-year-old boy has died in the attack.

A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb yesterday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.

A 36-year-old man was subdued with a stun gun and arrested on suspicion of murder in a residential area near Hainault subway station, police said. The violence wasn’t being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.”

Police said that the 14-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries. Two police officers were hospitalized for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.

Chief Supt. Stuart Bell described the incident as “truly horrific.”

Footage posted on social media appears to show a man wearing a yellow hooded jacket carrying a large blade being approached by police officers in Hainault

“I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling,” he said outside the homes in east London where the attack happened.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed.

Witness videos broadcast on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area. One video showed police officers yelling “Drop the sword” and “Lock your doors!” as they chased the suspect, who was seen climbing over fences and into people’s gardens.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said police don’t believe there was a threat to the wider community.

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, north east London, after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station. Photo / AP

“We are not looking for more suspects,″ he said. “This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was “shocking,” adding: “Such violence has no place on our streets.”

This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.



I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene.



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 30, 2024

King Charles III said his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the young victim, and he saluted the courage of emergency workers, Buckingham Palace said.

Transport for London said that Hainault station was closed because of a police investigation in the area.