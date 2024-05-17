Auckland Council go over the final proposal for city's 10-year-budget, half of Christchurch City Holdings board resign and Fonterra considers selling global consumer business.

A mother and her baby have been abducted from a Melbourne shopping centre by a knife-wielding man who forced the woman to drive to electronic stores to buy laptops.

Police are hunting for the man after the incident in Rowville, Melbourne’s southeast, on May 10.

The woman was getting out of a silver Suzuki S-Cross at Stud Park Shopping Centre supermarket carpark about 6pm when she was approached by the man, police said.

He threatened her with a knife and forced her into the driver’s seat of the car.

The man got into the back seat with the woman’s child and forced her to drive to electrical stores, where he demanded she buy him Apple MacBooks.

The stores included one on the South Gippsland Highway in Cranbourne and one on Frankston Dandenong Rd in Dandenong.

While the woman went into each store, the man stayed in the car with her baby.

Victorian police are searching for a man who abducted a woman and her baby at knifepoint. Photo / Victoria Police

The woman then got into the back seat as the offender drove from the Dandenong store to Robert Booth Reserve, where he left the car and fled.

He was last seen along the Dandenong Creek path carrying four laptops after 8pm on May 10.

The woman and her child were not physically injured during the ordeal.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man, who is of Asian appearance and aged between 20 and 35, to contact Crime Stoppers.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, green fluorescent vest and black or grey pants with black running shoes.