Website of the Year
Premium
World

'Like a cattle yard': How justice is delivered in Australia's bush courts

8 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Livia Albeck-Ripka

After an hour-long flight over the ochre sands of northern Australia, the judge stepped off the plane and made her way to the makeshift courthouse, a single white-walled room next to a new $20 million

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.