A video of Korean YouTuber Mhyochi has gone viral. Video / Mhyochi

A Korean woman streaming live in India’s Mumbai city was allegedly harassed by two men in a video that’s gone viral.

Hyojeong Park, known as Mhyochi, was walking to her hotel in Khar at 11.50pm on Tuesday when a man put his arm around the 24-year-old’s neck and kissed her on the cheek, the BBC reports.

One of the men yelled, “I love you,” which she ignored.

The men asked her for her phone number and one appeared to grasp Mhyochi’s arm and pull her towards a motorbike. She resisted. “Where are we going?” she asked. “No, no, no,” she exclaimed.

Two men, identified by local media as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were charged with molestation by Mumbai Police.

Mhyochi had lunch with Aditya and Atharva, who rescued her from the situation. Photo / Twitter, Mhyochi

“I was followed by the accused to the hotel and when they asked for my mobile number, I gave them a fake one to escape the situation,” Mhyochi recounted to India Today.

“I was pretty shocked. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and tried to leave. But he grabbed my wrist and dragged me to his motorcycle.”

She said she was saved by a viewer who was watching the live stream nearby. She later posted a photo with her two saviours, Aditya and Atharva, who she had lunch with.

Mhyochi said it as her first trip to India and she had been warned India was not a safe place for solo female travellers.

“But I really don’t think that. This could happen anywhere in the world ... I don’t want people to think or frame that this happened because it’s India. I met a lot of amazing people throughout my travel. This is just an unfortunate incident.”

Mhyochi pictured during a trip to Thailand. Photo / Instagram, Mhyochi

She said of the incident, “When people say no, you have to understand that as a no, but apparently, he didn’t at all.”

Police were alerted to the incident when the video went viral on Twitter, the Hindustan Times reports.

Mhyochi later explained why she didn’t immediately report the incident, “I didn’t have the mental capacity to go to the police station right after because it was midnight. I was feeling terrible, and I don’t know how to create the case.”