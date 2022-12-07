A Perth mining company has been forced to look for workers from New Zealand after Aussies continually turned down a $300,000 job.

Mineral Resources has launched an advertising campaign targeting Kiwi tradies, guaranteeing “a great pay packet”, News Hub reported.

“We’re offering plenty,” Mineral Resources CEO Mike Grey told NZ programme AM.

“The incentives are amazing, and I have no doubt that our salaries double [New Zealand salaries], in some examples, they triple.”

The business is on the hunt for workers to fill a range of roles including in construction, mining, operations, unskilled labour and administration.

The firm is also recruiting higher paying roles such as mining engineers.

One of the highest paying jobs on offer is for construction supervisors and superintendents who can earn up to $300,000 a year.

Workers would fly in and out of New Zealand to work in the mines in Perth, with about half of the workforce only working six months a year.

“Effectively most of the workforce is working half the year,” Grey said.

It’s not the first time Australian mines have struggled to find workers for highly-paid roles.

Mining services firm Thiess offered new staff members a $10,000 sign-on bonus and a $5000 bonus for a successful referral earlier this year.

Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association chief executive Steve Knott told Daily Mail Australia at the time that the skills shortage in the mining industry is “unprecedented”.

“Overwhelmingly, the biggest issue for mining, oil and gas and supply chain businesses is getting the people required to do the job,” he Knott said.

“This is caused by a range of factors including the disruption of the Covid pandemic and ongoing high levels of growth across all commodity areas.

“Market demand has seen base rates of pay jump at extraordinary levels and companies also paying huge sign-on and retention and loyalty bonuses to try and attract and retain people.”

Recent data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) found that the mining sector has the highest average full-time earnings of any industry, at around $140,000 a year.

Despite the high incomes and generous incentives, mining might not be the ideal career for everyone.

One of the downsides to the job is at least two-week blocks of work in isolated areas with sometimes basic living conditions.

The 12-hour shifts often involve heavy physical labour in a high-pressure environment where mistakes can cost a company millions and so result in instant redundancy, meaning a high turnover rate of staff.







