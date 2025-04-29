At the Paris trial, Yunice Abbas expressed regret for his role in the 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery.
Abbas wrote a book about the heist, claiming he acted as a lookout and later fled on a bicycle.
Co-accused Didier Dubreucq denied involvement, emphasising his reformed character since past convictions for armed robberies.
At the Paris trial of 10 people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in 2016, a defendant who wrote a book about the jewellery heist said he regretted participating, while one of his co-accused vehemently denied any involvement.
Yunice Abbas, 71, says he remained in a Paris hotel lobby on the lookout while two other suspects on the night of October 2-3, 2016, stormed into her room, tied her up and made away with around US$10 million ($16.9 million) worth of her jewels.
But Abbas has sought to capitalise on the crime by publishing his version of events in a 2021 book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian.
A prosecutor held up a copy of the book in court, and the presiding judge asked the author why he had bragged about the theft.
Abbas told the hearing that stealing from Kardashian was the one job “too many” that “opened his eyes” to his wrongdoing.
The defendant, who now has Parkinson’s disease, held his right hand over his left placed on his heart throughout the court session. He said it was to stop it from racing when he became anxious.
The presiding judge on Tuesday (local time) reviewed the accused’s criminal past.
He listed, among others, a conviction for fake number plates for carrying out robberies, another for equipping cars with secret compartments to hide cannabis, and a third for armed robbery in which Abbas held a gun.
Not a ‘thug’
One of his co-accused, Didier Dubreucq, similarly faced questions of his past convictions.
Arriving in the afternoon after receiving chemotherapy — having been diagnosed with cancer while in pretrial detention — Didier assured the court he was physically and mentally capable of speaking.
“Does it bother you if I say that back then you were a robber?” court president David De Pas asked, referring to Didier’s convictions of armed robberies decades ago for which he already served a 23-year sentence.
“I’m a good guy,” the 69-year-old said, rejecting suggestions that he was a “thug”.
Since becoming a father at the age of 50, Didier said he put an end to the “big mistakes” he committed in the past and denied being involved in robbing Kardashian.
Although in recent years he nicknamed her “Karda-bothersome, because unintentionally, she ruined my life”, Didier acknowledged with a piercing gaze that matched his alias “Blue Eyes”.