Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Killing of Japanese boy leaves Chinese asking: Is this my country?

By Li Yuan
New York Times·
7 mins to read
A Chinese woman lays flowers in front of the Japanese school gate in Shenzhen, China, after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed on his way to his school. Photo / Ichiro Ohara / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

A Chinese woman lays flowers in front of the Japanese school gate in Shenzhen, China, after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed on his way to his school. Photo / Ichiro Ohara / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Angry at what they view as China’s state-led xenophobia, taught in schools and prevalent online, some people are taking action, even at personal risk.

A Japanese boy was stabbed on his way to school in China on September 18. That’s the date when, nearly a century earlier in 1931, Japan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World