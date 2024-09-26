Home / World

How I exposed my rapist — and kick-started Japan’s MeToo

By Richard Lloyd Parry
The Times·
18 mins to read

When Shiori Ito was assaulted by a friend of the prime minister, the police dismissed her. She fought to get justice in a society where consent is disregarded. Now she’s a heroine for her country’s women.

In the revolution of consciousness that acquired the tag #MeToo, there were many heroes and villains, but none like Shiori Ito and Noriyuki Yamaguchi. In certain ways, theirs was an archetypal encounter — the young woman with talent and ambition; the successful and influential

