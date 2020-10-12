Killer dad Chris Watts: Body cam footage reveals 'ghost' of murdered daughter

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

Police body cam footage of Chris Watts' home has gone viral after some claimed the ghost of one of his daughters can be seen in the clip.

The footage shows police searching the house for signs of Watts' wife Shannan and the couple's young daughters Celeste and Bella, who at that point had only been missing for a few hours.

Shannan's friend Nickole had raised the alarm after she didn't show up for a doctor's appointment that morning, according to Kidspot.

The clip is already a disturbing watch, showing Watts lying about where his family were after brutally murdering his young daughters and expectant wife earlier in the day.

But one viewer spotted something strange in the background of the footage, pointing out in a TikTok video called "the ghost of his two kids are in the room", that a ghost-like figure appears to peek around a door frame.

The woman filming shouts, "Oh my God, I'm so scared,", while a man shouts in the clip: "his two daughters are in the f***ing room right there".

The clip soon went viral with over 640,000 likes and 7000 comments in a few days.

Netflix viewers were relieved they weren't the only ones who'd spotted the ghostlike figure while watching the new doco about the murder of Shannan and her children.

One wrote, "I noticed this too when I watched it," while another added, "I saw that too and thought I was crazy".

A new Netflix doco reveals chilling details about how Chris Watts murdered his family. Photo / Supplied

But others struggled to make sense of it, with some claiming the figure is actually Nickole's daughter who was with police at the time.

"I wish people would stop this. The little girl in the room clearly has long hair. Both Cece (Celeste) and Bella had short hair. It's Shanann's friend's daughter," one person commented.

But some remain convinced the shadowy figure is Bella or Celeste's ghost, arguing there was no way police would have allowed Nickole's young daughter "at a potential crime scene".

"There is a lot of paranormal evidence connected to that house immediately after their death on the police body cams," one wrote.

"There is an interview with him (Chris Watts) and he said that the girls' ghost came to him while he's in prison."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584 https://shaktiinternational.org

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz