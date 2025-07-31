Kamala Harris has announced the release of a memoir called “107 Days” about her campaign for the US presidency. Photo / Getty Images
Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has announced she will provide an inside look at her unsuccessful 2024 presidential run against Donald Trump in a book titled 107 Days.
The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the United States.
“Just over a year ago,I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days – travelling the country, fighting for our future – the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris said in a video posted on social media.
The first woman to serve as Vice-President of the United States, Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his cognitive health.
Harris said she wrote the book with “candour and reflection” and promised a “behind-the-scenes account” of the campaign.
This week, the former US Senator representing California announced that she would not run for Governor of the state in 2026, but according to US media, a 2028 White House run is not out of the question.
In her video, Harris says that one truth kept coming back to her: “Sometimes, the fight takes a while” – a statement that is likely to fuel rumours about her political future.
This week the Democrat will make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, one of the flagship late-night talk shows on US television that CBS recently announced was ending next year.
Last month another former Biden administration figure – press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – announced the upcoming release of her book, titled Independent, and also said she was leaving the Democratic Party, which she accused of betraying her former boss.