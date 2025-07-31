Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kamala Harris announces memoir on 2024 presidential race

AFP
2 mins to read

Kamala Harris has announced the release of a memoir called “107 Days” about her campaign for the US presidency. Photo / Getty Images

Kamala Harris has announced the release of a memoir called “107 Days” about her campaign for the US presidency. Photo / Getty Images

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has announced she will provide an inside look at her unsuccessful 2024 presidential run against Donald Trump in a book titled 107 Days.

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the United States.

“Just over a year ago,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save