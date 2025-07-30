Kamala Harris ruled out running for California governor, citing a “moment of crisis” in the nation. Photo / Getty Images

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris has ruled out running for Governor of California in a statement that offered little explanation for her decision but warned that the nation was in “a moment of crisis”.

The Democrat – defeated last year by Donald Trump in a tumultuous presidential election – had been mulling a run for the governorship of her home state in 2026, with Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom stepping down.

She had set an end-of-summer deadline for announcing her plans after leaving Washington in January.

“I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But, after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election,” Harris said in a statement.

Harris, 60, would have been the favourite had she thrown her hat in the ring – she was the state’s top choice, according to polling earlier in July from the University of California, Irvine – yet she offered no explanation for her decision.