Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after Stonehenge was sprayed orange on the eve of the summer solstice.

The pair – named by the group as Niamh Lynch, 21, and 73-year-old Rajan Naidu – were filmed spraying the stone circle, near Salisbury, with an orange substance at around 11am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are working closely with English Heritage.”

Just Stop Oil, which is calling on the next government to sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030, said the substance used to cover the stones was washable orange cornflower.

A spokesman for English Heritage said: “Obviously this is extremely upsetting, and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage. Stonehenge remains open to the public.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said: “This is a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments. Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of their activists.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said that “Just Stop Oil are pathetic” after learning of the incident.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything.

“Failure to commit to defending our communities will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, will join in resistance this summer if their own governments do not take meaningful action.

“Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always co-operated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”