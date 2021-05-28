Joe Biden 'to meet the Queen' during first foreign trip as President to UK

US President Joe Biden appeared to lose his train of thought during today's press conference, offering a muddled response to a question about his promises regarding gun control. SOURCE / news.com.au

Joe Biden is set to meet the Queen during the US President's visit to the UK next month for the G7 summit, according to reports.

The White House is currently finalising plans for Biden and wife Jill to meet the Queen after the Group of 7 summit in Cornwall and before he heads to Brussels for a Nato meeting on June 14.

The visit to the UK will be the first foreign trip for Biden, who has been focused on pressing concerns at home, including the US's Covid-19 response.

President Biden and wife Jill are set to meet the Queen and other members of the Royal Family next month during a state visit. Photo / Getty Images

Biden made Prime Minister Boris Johnson one of his first calls as leader, emphasising the importance of the US's relationship with the UK.

The pandemic has halted most travel between the US and the UK, with North America still categorised as '"amber" on the threat level.

Biden will become the 13th American president to meet the 95-year-old Queen. The only president the Queen did not meet during her 69-year reign was Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his time in office.

The Queen recently returned to work following the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 last month.

President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, First Lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall line up for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in July 2018, and the following year they were hosted by the Queen for a more formal state visit at Buckingham Palace.

According to planning documents leaked to the Telegraph last year, Trump, a royalist, pushed for an overnight stay at Buckingham Palace. Instead Trump and his security detail were put in Winfield House, the sprawling US ambassador's residence in Regent's Park.

The Royal Family is reportedly planning a warm welcome for Biden, who talks often about his Irish heritage. The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be present to cement the "special relationship".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, has also written to Biden inviting him to visit the Commons.

President Joe Biden sits next to a bowl of Irish shamrocks as he has a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St Patrick's Day. Photo / AP

In contrast, Prince Charles and Prince William refused to meet Trump in 2018 and he received no invitation to address parliament.

The Duke of Cornwall is said to be especially happy that Biden has kicked off his first term with a strong pro-environment policy.

Biden has rejoined the Paris climate accord, has set ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets and has made a big push towards sustainable energy.

While he has met foreign leaders at the White House in recent weeks, it will be his first trip outside of the US in more than 18 months.