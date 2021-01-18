Joe Biden Inauguration: Protesters warn of civil war

America is being hit by a wave of protests at State Capitol buildings across the nation today, with armed protesters making their presence felt ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Some of the most alarming scenes so far have taken place in Michigan – where the national guard has been activated and an armed militia has held a press conference.

A man who aligned with the Boogaloo boys – stood alongside protesters wearing full military gear – called on extreme groups from both ends of the political spectrum to unite against the US government.

"This is our last chance to avoid a tyrannical government or a bloody and pointless civil war among American people, who do not have that much against each other and have more in common than they realise," he said.

An armed militia has issued a chilling statement about Biden's upcoming inauguration. Photo / Getty Images

"Our message to the government is, we come in peace. We do not intend to commit violence, but I am pleading with you with tears in my eyes and cracks in my voice, if you continue to oppress the American people, they will remain rational no longer".

Gun stores swamped as protesters begin to gather across US

Meanwhile, gun store owners across the nation say they cannot keep up with demand, with outlets running out of ammunition and running low on guns.

One told local media in Texas, he is desperately trying to recruit staff to keep up with demand and grimly predicted the situation could continue for the next 24 months.

Gun safety expert Stephen Gutowski posted a picture of a sign outside his local store in Virginia that shows there's "basically no ammo available".

He said there are still lines of people outside the shop and inside there wasn't a single pump-action shotgun available.

There are still lines outside my local gun shop. And they still have basically no ammo available. Demand here, at least, remains through the roof. pic.twitter.com/XLZQgo4iS0 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 17, 2021

This store, All Shooters Tactical in Woodbridge, Virginia, didn't have a single pump-action shotgun available for sale (though they had other guns available). Sharpshooters up the road in Lorton, Virginia had a handful ofpump-actions. pic.twitter.com/earGg9rzld — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 17, 2021

There are similar reports emerging across the nation, with a gun show in Iowa today reporting a massive increase in sales from previous years.

"We've basically sold out of about 50 per cent of the guns that we have," a spokeswoman for one of the vendors told local media.

During a typical show, she says they'd sell about 13 guns. But after just a few hours of the Davenport show on Saturday, they'd already sold close to 75.